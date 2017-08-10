High school football player dies after being injured at practice

A Long Island teenager died after practicing with his high school football team this morning, police have confirmed.

The 15-year-old boy, who has not been named, was injured during an 8:30 a.m. practice at Sachem East High School in Farmingville, New York, according to Suffolk County Police Department Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

After suffering the unspecified injury, the teen was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

