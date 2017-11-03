Houston celebrates Astros' World Series victory

Nov 3, 2017, 4:47 PM ET
PHOTO: Houston Mayor Sylveter Turner, left,holds up the World Series trophy as the Houston Astros World Series MVP George Springer (4) cheers during parade honoring the World Series baseball champions, Nov. 3, 2017, in Houston.PlayBrett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP
The Houston Astros took home their first World Series title Wednesday night by beating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7. About 17,000 fans at Houston’s Minute Maid Park went wild once the game was over.

PHOTO: Houston Astros fans celebrate before a parade honoring the World Series baseball champions, Nov. 3, 2017, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP
This victory comes two months after the city of Houston was devastated by Hurricane Harvey. In the wake of the disaster, the city rallied around the Astros and the team wore a "Houston Strong" patch on their jerseys throughout the postseason. The champions dedicated their historic victory to their city.

PHOTO: Houston Mayor Sylveter Turner, left,holds up the World Series trophy as the Houston Astros World Series MVP George Springer (4) cheers during parade honoring the World Series baseball champions, Nov. 3, 2017, in Houston.Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle/AP
The World Series champs were feted with a parade on Friday.

PHOTO: Houston Astros fans celebrate before a parade honoring the World Series baseball champions, Nov. 3, 2017, in Houston.David J. Phillip/AP
"It's a true privilege to proudly host this magnificent salute to our hometown team that has earned history," said Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. "As we bounce back from Hurricane Harvey, we are more than ready to welcome our heroes home in proper form."

PHOTO: Houston Astros center fielder George Springer (4) greets fans during the World Series championship parade and rally for the Houston Astros in downtown Houston, Nov. 3, 2017.USA TODAY Sports
PHOTO: Houston Astros players celebrate their recent first World Series win against the LA Dodgers with a victory parade in downtown Houston, Nov. 3, 2017.KTRK
