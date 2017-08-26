Rockport, Texas, emerging as city hit hard by Harvey, 1 dead

Aug 26, 2017, 3:20 PM ET
PHOTO: A home damaged by Hurricane Harvey remains surrounded by flood waters, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.PlayEric Gay/AP
WATCH Rockport, Texas, bears the brunt of Hurricane Harvey

A small city nestled on the Texas Gulf Coast has been hit hard by Harvey's wrath of torrential rain and high wind, leaving one dead, and the life-threatening weather has prevented emergency crews from responding to calls for help, officials said.

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Slideshow: Harvey hits Texas

Rockport Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steve Sims told ABC News around 9 a.m. on Saturday that its teams are out doing assessments of the area of about 10,000 residents. Earlier in the morning, about 22 firefighters were still hunkered down at the local fire station. The department had about 25 to 30 pending calls at the time, and firefighters were anxious to help, Sims said, but they weren't able to respond until weather conditions improved and it was safe for them to travel.

Sims said the firehouse fared well in the storm thus far.

"It rattled, it shook, but made it through it," he said.

At least one person died in Rockport as a result of the storm, officials said Saturday afternoon. The individual's identity was not released pending next-of-kin notification.

Hurricane Harvey bashes Texas coast, leaving thousands without power, homes damaged, residents injured

Hurricane Harvey downgraded to Category 2 storm as winds weaken

Mayor tells those not evacuating for hurricane to put Social Security numbers on arms

The extent of the damage in Rockport became more clear as daylight brightened. ABC News' crew on the ground observed homes and buildings with roofs that had collapsed or were blown off; storefronts on Main Street that were shattered; brick structures that had crumbled; and flooded streets with downed power lines and scattered debris, making some roads completely impassable.

PHOTO: A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
A car lies abandoned after heavy damage when Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.

Rockport City Manager Kevin Carruth also confirmed to ABC News that multiple buildings were damaged in the coastal community, including the courthouse and the public high school.

PHOTO:
SLIDESHOW: Slideshow: Worst hurricanes in US history

Harvey made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane at around 10 p.m. local time Friday over the northern end of San Jose Island between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor. The storm's eye was 30 miles away from the coastal city of Corpus Christi. By Saturday afternoon, Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm.

However, Rockport, located about 31 miles northeast of Corpus Christi, experienced peak wind surges of more than 125 mph overnight, according to the National Weather Service.

PHOTO: Valerie Brown walks through a flooded area after leaving the apartment that she road out Hurricane Harvey in, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas. Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Valerie Brown walks through a flooded area after leaving the apartment that she road out Hurricane Harvey in, Aug. 26, 2017, in Rockport, Texas.

The city was among a handful of Texas locales that had issued mandatory evacuations prior to Harvey's anticipated arrival Friday night. Rockport Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Rios advised residents who were not evacuating ahead of the massive storm to mark their identities on their bodies.

"We’re suggesting if people are going to stay here, mark their arm with a Sharpie pen with their name and Social Security number," Rios said at a news conference Friday morning.

PHOTO: Daylight shows the devastation in Rockport and surrounding areas of southeast Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. Brian Emfinger/LSM
Daylight shows the devastation in Rockport and surrounding areas of southeast Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.

He said that grim step is necessary to prepare for the worst in case of deaths among people who remain in the area.

"We hate to talk about things like that," he added. "It's not something we like to do but it’s the reality, people don’t listen."

PHOTO: Daylight shows the devastation in Rockport and surrounding areas of southeast Texas, Aug. 26, 2017. Brian Emfinger/LSM
Daylight shows the devastation in Rockport and surrounding areas of southeast Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.

ABC News' Janet Weinstein contributed to this report.