Inside 'Golden State Killer' suspect's life in jail

Apr 30, 2018, 9:50 AM ET
PHOTO: James Joseph DeAngelo, 72, who authorities suspect is the so-called Golden State Killer is accompanied by public defender Diane Howard as he makes his first appearance, April 27, 2018, in Sacramento County Superior Court in Sacramento, Calif.PlayRich Pedroncelli/AP
Joseph DeAngelo, the suspected serial rapist and killer known as the "Golden State Killer," was caught off guard when he was taken into custody at his California home on April 24, decades after his alleged crimes.

DeAngelo, 72, was brought to Sacramento County Main Jail and is in a cell by himself due to the notoriety of case, a Sacramento County Sheriff's Department investigator told ABC News.

No one has visited him so far, according to jail records.

The 72-year-old suspected "Golden State Killer," was arraigned in a Sacramento County court, April 27, 2018.

DeAngelo, a former police officer, was placed on suicide watch as a precaution, the investigator said, and has also undergone a psychiatric evaluation.

DeAngelo, who police say evaded investigators for decades, is believed by authorities to have committed 12 murders, at least 50 rapes and multiple home burglaries throughout California in the 1970s and 1980s. He was tracked down by DNA samples from distant family members.

He appeared in court Friday and did not enter a plea. He returns to court May 14.

