Noor Salman, the jailed widow of Orlando nightclub gunman Omar Mateen, is set to appear in federal court in California today where her lawyers intend to fight for her release on bond.

Salman, who has been in custody since she was arrested by the FBI in the San Francisco area last month, has pleaded not guilty to the federal charges against her.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Roger Handberg said in court that Salman knew her husband was going to carry out the attack.

The U.S. attorney's office claims Salman aided and abetted Mateen's "provision of material support" to the terrorist group ISIS, also known as ISIL, for which she could face life in prison if convicted.

Salman is also accused in the indictment of misleading federal agents and Fort Pierce, Florida, police officers who questioned her about Mateen's attack at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando on June 12, 2016.

The mass shooting killed 49 people. Mateen was killed in a police shootout after the attack.

Salman's defense attorneys are expected to ask the judge today to release her on bond into the custody of her mother or uncle, both of whom say they are willing to put up their houses as collateral.

Salman's attorneys said in court papers that she "poses no danger" and is only connected to the crime through what they called "her tragic marriage" to Mateen. She was, the defense argued, "only present as a wife and an abused wife at that."

The defense says it is also prepared to challenge the substance of the charges and what it describes as the public narrative of Salman’s purported involvement. Defense attorney Charles Swift cited what he called erroneous reports that Salman drove Mateen to Pulse nightclub for Mateen's "purported scouting trip."

“The defense proffers that the evidence will show that the purported scouting trip occurred while the family was on their way home from babysitting the children of a relative, that Mateen chose to drive into Orlando and to pass by the Pulse Night Club, and that Noor, who did not possess a driver’s license at the time, was at most a reluctant passenger who wanted to go home," the defense said.