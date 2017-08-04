Ten IRS employees in Kansas City, Missouri, reported feeling sick after a suspicious package was delivered to the IRS mailroom, fire officials said, according to ABC affiliate KMBC in Kansas City.

The employees are being treated at the scene, according to KMBC. No one was evacuated and all other workers are safe, KMBC said.

KMBC reported that the suspicious package had a scent of ammonia.

Firefighters have the package isolated, KMBC said, and authorities are investigating.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.