Kentucky police chase crosses state line, ends in Indiana field

A dramatic police chase saw officers pursue a suspect across two states.

Louisville Metropolitan Police in Kentucky say officers tried to stop a robbery suspect just before 5 p.m. today.

The driver, identified by police as Robert G. Ellis II, allegedly sped off and led police on a 30-minute chase into southern Indiana.

The suspect was finally cornered by police after a cruiser rammed his pick-up truck as it cut across an open field.

LMPD and Indiana State Police were involved in the chase.

The suspect is currently in the custody of Indiana authorities and has been charged with fleeing and resisting law enforcement.

Any charges he may face in Kentucky have not yet been released. It was not clear if the suspect had a lawyer.