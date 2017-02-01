One ground personnel was killed and another was injured Tuesday evening during a training exercise on an active weapons range at the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. The accident is under investigation.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time on the Red Rio Range when an F-16 Fighting Falcon dropped ordnance while personnel were on the ground coordinating with the aircraft. The injured were medically evacuated to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center; one was pronounced dead shortly after. The other individual was released upon treatment.

The training involved two F-16 Fighting Falcons that are assigned to the 54th Fighter Group, a geographically-separated unit under the 56th Fighter Wing located in Arizona. Both pilots were uninjured in the incident.