1 Killed, 1 Injured in Training Exercise at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico

Feb 1, 2017, 3:05 PM ET
PHOTO: Two F-16 Fighting Falcons fly in formation over Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. on Sept. 13, 2016, in front of 160 spectators participating in Hollomans annual Phantom Society Tour. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Matthew McGovern
One ground personnel was killed and another was injured Tuesday evening during a training exercise on an active weapons range at the Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico. The accident is under investigation.

The incident happened at approximately 7:30 p.m. local time on the Red Rio Range when an F-16 Fighting Falcon dropped ordnance while personnel were on the ground coordinating with the aircraft. The injured were medically evacuated to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center; one was pronounced dead shortly after. The other individual was released upon treatment.

The training involved two F-16 Fighting Falcons that are assigned to the 54th Fighter Group, a geographically-separated unit under the 56th Fighter Wing located in Arizona. Both pilots were uninjured in the incident.