Lake Erie Plane Crash Caught on Cockpit Voice Recorder, NTSB Confirms

The final moments of a small plane that crashed into Lake Erie last month, killing six, were captured on the aircraft's cockpit voice recorder, the National Transportation Safety Board confirmed today.

Following a long search, divers located and began to recover the wreckage on Friday after receiving reports from the Cessna 525 Citation's emergency transmitting beacon, officials confirmed. The cockpit voice recorder was still inside the fuselage.

According to officials, the plane, which took off from Cleveland Burke Lakefront Airport, was en route to Columbus, after its pilot and the passengers had attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game earlier on Dec. 29.