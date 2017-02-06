Life in Limbo: Diary of a Syrian Mom Affected by Travel Ban

ABC News will be chronicling the experience of Alaa Ali Alali, a 48-year-old single mother who fled war-torn Aleppo in 2012 with her 14-year-old son, as she tries to navigate her way to the U.S. as a Syrian refugee following President Donald Trump's executive order, which banned Syrian refugees indefinitely from entering the country. She had been cleared to come to the U.S. in February, but the executive order threw that into limbo. She will share her journey through videos and text messages.

Alaa Ali Alali

Feb. 6

The decision by a federal judge to place a temporary restraining order on Trump’s ban has failed to allay Alali’s fears.

"As a single mother without any kind of support, loneliness and fear accompanies me for now, but I still trust the people and I hope things will change because justice and mercy are what makes us humans. I think this cruel decision will face refusal by the court. But the process will take a long time. Now, I'm waiting for a call from IOM [The International Organization for Migration] to set a new date for departure. They promised to do the best they could before 'The Ban' starts once again. So I'm in terror of what's next to come."

UPDATE:

Later in the day, Alali sent ABC News the following message in Arabic:

"The IOM just called me and told me that they booked me a flight on Feb. 9. So that's in three days. They told me that if anything happens or if they cancel the flight, they will let me know.