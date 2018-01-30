What life was like during the last Patriots vs Eagles Super Bowl

What was life like the last time the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off in the Super Bowl?

Interested in Super Bowl? Add Super Bowl as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Super Bowl news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Super Bowl XXXIX was the first weekend of February 2005.

We still had two years to go until the first iPhone.

G. Newman Lowrance/AP

The world was reeling from the January 2005 split of the ultimate power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ...

Patrick Gardin/AP, FILE

... and the game took place weeks after Donald and Melania Trump married at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE

One year after the infamous Janet Jackson Super Bowl halftime show, it was Paul McCartney who rocked the Jacksonville, Florida stadium at the Feb. 6, 2005 game.

Jeff Gross/Getty Images

Brian Bahr/Getty Images

What was different back then?

"Boogeyman" and "The Wedding Date" were the top two movies at the box office the weekend of the 2005 Super Bowl.

Vince Bucci/Getty Images, FILE

The number one song that week was "Let Me Love You" by Mario and the top TV show was "American Idol." That season's "American Idol" winner -- Carrie Underwood -- was catapulted to stardom.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

What's the same now and then?

New episodes of "Will & Grace" are back on the air.

And quarterback Tom Brady is still a Patriot, of course. While this year marks the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, the Patriots have made it to the big game 8 times since Brady was drafted in 2000.

Sporting News via Getty Images

At Super Bowl XXXIX the Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21. Their rematch is this Sunday in Minneapolis.