What life was like during the last Patriots vs Eagles Super Bowl

Jan 30, 2018, 3:38 PM ET
PHOTO: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2004.PlayJeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images, FILE
WATCH What life was like around the last Patriots vs. Eagles Super Bowl

What was life like the last time the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles faced off in the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl XXXIX was the first weekend of February 2005.

We still had two years to go until the first iPhone.

PHOTO: New England Patriots Rodney Harrison leaps in the air on an attempted interception during the NFL Super Bowl XXXIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, Fla. Feb. 6, 2005.G. Newman Lowrance/AP
New England Patriots Rodney Harrison leaps in the air on an attempted interception during the NFL Super Bowl XXXIX football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Jacksonville, Fla. Feb. 6, 2005.

The world was reeling from the January 2005 split of the ultimate power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston ...

PHOTO: Brad Pitt, left, and his wife Jennifer Aniston, right, share a moment as they arrives to the screening of his filmTroy, at the 57th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2004.Patrick Gardin/AP, FILE
Brad Pitt, left, and his wife Jennifer Aniston, right, share a moment as they arrives to the screening of his film"Troy," at the 57th International Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 13, 2004.

... and the game took place weeks after Donald and Melania Trump married at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

PHOTO: Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium, Sept. 18, 2005, in Los Angeles.Kevin Winter/Getty Images, FILE
Donald and Melania Trump arrive at the 57th Annual Emmy Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium, Sept. 18, 2005, in Los Angeles.

One year after the infamous Janet Jackson Super Bowl halftime show, it was Paul McCartney who rocked the Jacksonville, Florida stadium at the Feb. 6, 2005 game.

PHOTO: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium, Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium, Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.

PHOTO: Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium, Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.Brian Bahr/Getty Images
Singer Paul McCartney performs during the Super Bowl XXXIX halftime show at Alltel Stadium, Feb. 6, 2005, in Jacksonville, Fla.

What was different back then?

"Boogeyman" and "The Wedding Date" were the top two movies at the box office the weekend of the 2005 Super Bowl.

PHOTO: Actors Dermot Mulroney and Debra Messing attend the premiere of the film The Wedding Date, Jan. 27, 2005, at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.Vince Bucci/Getty Images, FILE
Actors Dermot Mulroney and Debra Messing attend the premiere of the film "The Wedding Date," Jan. 27, 2005, at Universal Studios in Los Angeles.

The number one song that week was "Let Me Love You" by Mario and the top TV show was "American Idol." That season's "American Idol" winner -- Carrie Underwood -- was catapulted to stardom.

PHOTO: Singer Carrie Underwood is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol Finale at the Kodak Theatre, May 25, 2005, in Hollywood, Calif.Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Singer Carrie Underwood is named the new American Idol by host Ryan Seacrest during the American Idol Finale at the Kodak Theatre, May 25, 2005, in Hollywood, Calif.

What's the same now and then?

New episodes of "Will & Grace" are back on the air.

And quarterback Tom Brady is still a Patriot, of course. While this year marks the Eagles' first Super Bowl appearance since 2005, the Patriots have made it to the big game 8 times since Brady was drafted in 2000.

PHOTO: NFL Football Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles against New England Patriots Tom Brady, Dan Koppen during the Super Bowl 39 in Jacksonville, Fla., Feb.6, 2005 at ALLTEL Stadium.Sporting News via Getty Images
NFL Football Super Bowl Philadelphia Eagles against New England Patriots Tom Brady, Dan Koppen during the Super Bowl 39 in Jacksonville, Fla., Feb.6, 2005 at ALLTEL Stadium.

At Super Bowl XXXIX the Patriots beat the Eagles 24-21. Their rematch is this Sunday in Minneapolis.

