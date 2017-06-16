List of GOP lawmakers found in Virginia shooter's pocket

Jun 16, 2017, 7:05 PM ET
PHOTO: A handout image released by the St Clair County Sheriffs Department shows a booking photo dated Feb. 19, 2007, of James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois. PlayFBI/EPA
WATCH Gunman who targeted Congress may have had list of more Republicans

A list of Republican members of Congress was found in the pocket of James T. Hodgkinson, who was killed Wednesday after allegedly firing on Republican lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball event, sources told ABC News.

The list contained about a dozen names, a source said. Investigators have not determined the purpose of the list and they are still trying to determine its meaning.

Hodgkinson was shot by Capitol Police on the scene after allegedly opening fire and wounded Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., and three others. Scalise remains in critical condition, though doctors said today his vital signs have stabilized.

Wife of alleged Virginia shooter: 'I can't believe he did this'

Gun used in Scalise shooting was legally purchased assault rifle, sources say

Scalise's vital signs have 'stabilized,' hospital 'encouraged' by 'improvement' in last 36 hours

Sue Hodgkinson, the accused gunman's wife, told reporters Thursday she was shocked by her husband's actions, saying, "I can’t believe he did this."

She said she was married to James Hodgkinson for nearly 30 years but they have not been together since March, when he moved to Washington, D.C.

Sue Hodgkinson said she felt "horrible," saying, "I had no idea this was going to happen and I don't know what to say about it. I can't wrap my head around it.

"I'm sorry that he did this," she added. "There's nothing I could do about it."