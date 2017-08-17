LSP A&E Saucon Valley High School documentary project

To the families of the Saucon Valley High School Community:

As many of you already know, Lincoln Square Productions, the documentary arm of ABC News, approached The Saucon Valley School Board about participating in a series being developed for the cable channel A&E.

The initial response from the School Board and SVHS administration has been nothing short of supportive and enthusiastic and we are grateful for both the time and open minds others in the Saucon Valley community have brought to our introductory meetings.

As interim superintendent Dr. Mowrer Benda wrote in her letter to parents about the project, we are seeking authentic input from staff and students on the district’s work to increase tolerance and equity. While we understand these can be difficult issues to talk about, we also strongly believe that documenting and sharing these kinds of conversations can have a profound impact on our audience and in other communities across the country.

We also recognize that the priority for faculty and students is education and we will do everything in our power to minimize any disruptions to normal school operations. We’re planning to capture just a handful of days at school over the next few weeks, filming key events like the first day of school, sporting events and homecoming using very small crews – on occasion it may just be a single person with a small camera. And as Susan communicated, participation is 100% voluntary. We will make every effort to accommodate students or parents who aren’t comfortable participating. Though we hope we can get buy in from any many people in the community as possible.

And in that spirit, we wanted to extend an invitation to families – parents and students – in the Saucon Valley community to meet some of the team working on this project. We know there are many of you out there with thoughts, questions and concerns about this project and we hope these meetings will be an opportunity to address all of them.

The Saucon Valley High School has offered to host these meetings next week:

MEETING 1:

DATE: Wednesday, August 23

TIME: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Saucon Valley High School Auditorium

MEETING 2:

DATE: Thursday, August 24

TIME: 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

LOCATION: Saucon Valley High School Auditorium

We hope you can make it and look forward to spending time with you all.

If you have any questions, please send us an email: ABC.Lincoln.Square.Documentary@abc.com

To print a copy of the project’s appearance release form, please CLICK HERE. The document will open in a new window, which you can print.