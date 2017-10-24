Federal authorities are investigating a man who posted a meme that suggested lynching Rep. Frederica Wilson.

The Democratic congresswoman from Florida has earned the ire of President Donald Trump and some of his supporters in recent weeks for criticizing his handling of a call to the widow of a fallen soldier.

The Chicago Tribune first reported that Tom Keevers was connected to the social media post, which called for "ten good men to help carry out a lynching." Des Plaines Police Department commander Chris Mierzwa confirmed to ABC News that Keevers is the subject of an investigation.

Mierzwa said Keevers was interviewed Friday night and he faces no current local charges.

Mierzwa told ABC News that the investigation has been turned over to the Capitol Police and the FBI. Local police are no longer permitted to release any more details about the case.

"We are aware of a social media posting generated in Des Plaines and are in contact with local authorities," FBI special agent Garrett Croon said in a statement.

ABC News could not immediately reach Keevers, but he spoke to The Chicago Tribune, apparently giving a shifting version of events.

At first, Keevers told the outlet that an anonymous "meme-maker" was responsible. He went on to say that an alleged lynching threat is "not something that should be said," later adding that he "cannot remember" if he threatened to lynch Wilson. Someone could have used some of the words he used "and made them into a meme," he claimed.

The image at the center of the threat appears as if it was a post, with two lines of text below Keevers' name, photo, location and timestamp. The post reads, "Need ten good men to help carry out a lynching. Must have own horse and saddle. Rope will be provided." A photo of Wilson is included below.

In the interview with The Chicago Tribune, Keevers reportedly said that it was "a joke, as I read it," and noted that "I don't have 10 horses either."

ABC News reached out to Wilson's office for comment.

The Capitol Police told ABC News that "we do not comment on ongoing investigations."

Facebook did not immediately return ABC News' requests for comment.