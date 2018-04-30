Man who allegedly killed Maine corporal appears in court in front of victim's family

Apr 30, 2018, 3:08 PM ET
PHOTO: Maine State Police detectives lead John Williams toward a police cruiser, April 28, 2018, on Norridgewock Road in Fairfield, Maine, following a four-day manhunt.PlayDavid Leaming/Waterville Morning Sentinel via AP
The man who spent days on the run after allegedly gunning down a sheriff’s office corporal in Maine made his first appearance in court today, where the slain corporal's family was watching in the front row, according to ABC affiliate WMTW in Portland.

John Daniel Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

PHOTO: John Daniel Williams was arrested by Maine State Police on April 28, 2018, for allegedly shooting a sheriffs office corporal to death this week. He evaded authorities for four days.Maine State Police
After the killing, Williams allegedly stole the corporal's cruiser, drove to a local convenience store and committed a robbery, authorities said. The cruiser was later found abandoned in Norridgewock.

Williams was apprehended Saturday outside a small, remote camp in Norridgewock. Cole's handcuffs were used in the arrest, authorities said.

Cole's wife and son attended Williams' court appearance this afternoon, but they declined to comment on their way out, reported CBS affiliate WGME.

Less than an hour before Williams was caught on Saturday, authorities read a statement from Cole’s wife pleading with him to surrender.

"I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in or at least reach out to law enforcement," she said in the statement. "Mr. Williams, be assured you'll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would have treated you if you had given him the opportunity -- with dignity and respect."

Williams was being held at the Maine State Prison in Warren because he needs extra security, the Maine Department of Corrections had said, according to WMTW. But at today's court appearance, Williams, who was held without bail, was ordered to be transferred to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, said WMTW.

