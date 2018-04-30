The man who spent days on the run after allegedly gunning down a sheriff’s office corporal in Maine made his first appearance in court today, where the slain corporal's family was watching in the front row, according to ABC affiliate WMTW in Portland.

John Daniel Williams, 29, allegedly shot and killed Cpl. Eugene Cole of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office in Norridgewock on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Maine State Police

After the killing, Williams allegedly stole the corporal's cruiser, drove to a local convenience store and committed a robbery, authorities said. The cruiser was later found abandoned in Norridgewock.

Williams was apprehended Saturday outside a small, remote camp in Norridgewock. Cole's handcuffs were used in the arrest, authorities said.

At approx. 12:43 pm today, @MEStatePolice , Maine Warden Service, Fairfield, ME Police, & @FBIBoston took John Williams safely into custody. Team needed to confirm his ID w/command staff. He wouldn't cooperate so they needed to facilitate this photo pic.twitter.com/A6uPxYV7mx — Maine State Police (@MEStatePolice) April 28, 2018

Cole's wife and son attended Williams' court appearance this afternoon, but they declined to comment on their way out, reported CBS affiliate WGME.

Corporal Eugene Cole’s family members waiting in the front row of an Augusta courtroom awaiting appearance of his alleged killer, John Williams. Media requests for cameras in the courtroom have been approved. @WMTWTV pic.twitter.com/hf4eTBYAuD — Jim Keithley (@JimKeithleyWMTW) April 30, 2018

Less than an hour before Williams was caught on Saturday, authorities read a statement from Cole’s wife pleading with him to surrender.

"I urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in or at least reach out to law enforcement," she said in the statement. "Mr. Williams, be assured you'll be treated the same way Corporal Cole would have treated you if you had given him the opportunity -- with dignity and respect."

Williams was being held at the Maine State Prison in Warren because he needs extra security, the Maine Department of Corrections had said, according to WMTW. But at today's court appearance, Williams, who was held without bail, was ordered to be transferred to the Cumberland County Jail in Portland, said WMTW.