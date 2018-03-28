Man with ax kills 1 after driving into people in San Francisco: Officials

Mar 28, 2018, 5:45 PM ET
A man in San Francisco allegedly brandished an ax at a group of people he was fighting with, then got into his car and charged them, officials said.

At least one person has died, according to the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. One person remains in critical condition, two victims are in serious condition, and one person is in fair condition, the hospital said.

The driver initially fled the scene, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Witnesses told ABC San Francisco station KGO that the driver had an ax and was swinging it at the group he was fighting with. He then got into his van and drove into the people, witnesses said.

Police have stopped a vehicle and taken one person into custody, KGO reported. It is unclear if the person detained was the driver.

The police department's homicide unit is investigating the victim's death.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

