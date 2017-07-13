Being stuck with an ATM sounds like a dream for anyone hungry for cash but for one man in Texas, it was a nightmare.

The man, a contractor, got trapped inside the ATM room at a Bank of America in Corpus Christi when he was changing out a lock, according to ABC Houston station KTRK-TV.

Confined with a cash machine but without his phone, he began to slip notes to outside bank customers through the ATM’s receipt slot.

“Please help. I’m stuck in here. I don’t have my phone,” one of the notes read.

Some customers considered the notes to be a joke but one person called police, who arrived on the scene.

Responding officers kicked down the door to free the man after he was trapped for nearly two hours.

“You’ll never see this gain in your life, that somebody was stuck in the ATM machine. It was just crazy,” Senior officer Richard Olden told KZTV.

A delayed withdrawal for one man but a withdrawal nonetheless.