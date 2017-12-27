Manhunt in Omaha for 'person of interest' in triple homicide

A manhunt is underway in Nebraska for a "person of interest" in a triple homicide after police found three people dead inside a home in Omaha.

The Omaha Police Department has named John W. Dalton Jr. a person of interest after three shooting victims were discovered inside a residence near 37th and Spaulding streets on Tuesday night. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police on Wednesday identified the victims as 70-year-old John W. Dalton and 65-year-old Jean Dalton, who were the parents of the person of interest, and 18-year-old Leonna Dalton-Phillip, who was the man's niece.

According to property deeds, John W. Dalton Jr. owns the home where the three victims were discovered.

Omaha Police Department

John W. Dalton Jr. served more than 11 years behind bars for manslaughter and was released on parole in 2010, court records show. Police warned he may be "armed and dangerous."

A felony warrant for first-degree murder has been issued for John W. Dalton Jr., who police said may be driving a black 2015 GMC Terrain or a red 2007 Chevy Tahoe, both with Nebraska license plates.

Authorities urged anyone with information to contact the Omaha Police Department's homicide unit at 402-444-5656 or, to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP, www.OmahaCrimeStoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.