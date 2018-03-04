'M.A.S.H.' star David Ogden Stiers dies at 75

David Ogden Stiers, best remembered for his role as the egocentric surgeon Maj. Charles Emerson Winchester III on the hit show "M.A.S.H.," passed away at his Newport, Oregon, home on Saturday. He was 75.

Stiers died after battling bladder cancer, his agent, Mitchell Stubbs, told the Associated Press, providing no additional details.

He was twice nominated for an Emmy for his role on "M.A.S.H."

I am very sad to report that David died this morning March 3, 2018 peacefully at his home in Newport, Oregon after a courageous battle with bladder cancer. His talent was only surpassed by his heart. pic.twitter.com/fjuGmbVYgd — MKS Talent Agency (@MKSTalentAgency) March 3, 2018

Born in Peoria, Illinois, Stiers relocated with his family to Eugene, Oregon, and, according to IMDb, was offered $200 to act for three months with the Santa Clara Shakespeare Festival. He stuck with the company for seven years until he moved to New York City in 1969 to study drama and develop his baritone voice at Julliard.

From there, he was cast in a number of plays including the Broadway musical "The Magic Show," in which he was credited for inventing the character Feldman the Magnificent.

Stiers went on to teach at various universities, conduct classical orchestras and also apply his voiceover talents to a number of Disney animated films, including "Lilo & Stitch," "Beauty and the Beast" and "Pocahontas."