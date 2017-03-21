Massive 8-alarm fire destroys multiple homes in Kansas

An 8-alarm fire that began at an unoccupied apartment complex in Kansas on Monday injured three firefighters and destroyed multiple homes, according to emergency officials.

The fire broke out at an apartment complex under construction in Overlook Park, Kansas at around 3:30 p.m. local time before quickly spreading to several homes nearby, Overland Park Fire Department Chief Bryan Dehner said Monday evening.

At least 17 homes were affected by fire in the incident, but "there may be some other damage out there," Dehner said while speaking at a press conference.

He described their conditions as a "mixed bag" of damaged and destroyed.

AP

The fire at the first location was contained as of Monday evening, but emergency officials were still working to contain a secondary fire that broke out at an apartment complex nearby.

Dehner said that another fire could still be ignited by flying fire embers.

Three firefighters were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and were in fair condition, Dehner said.

Much of the damage to the homes was caused by heat exposure and flying embers, according to Overland Park Fire Department spokesman Jason Rhodes, who described the scene as "a bit of a war zone" earlier.

He said the fire was intensified by winds, which pushed fire embers south.

AP

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear, but a spokesperson said some residents could have smelled gas.

Officials said about 40 fire personnel from the arson task force, Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and state investigators will come in to inspect the homes and construction that were impacted.

ABC News’ Joshua Hoyos and Jason Volack contributed to this report.