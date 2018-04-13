Massive storm system bringing heavy snow to Northern Plains, severe storms to South

A massive spring storm is moving across the country bringing with it everything from damaging winds to snow and hail.

Interested in Weather? Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Strong winds fueled fires in Oklahoma that have burned 100,000 acres on Thursday, while part of the Rockies got over a foot of snow.

As the storm moves east on Friday, more than a dozen states from the Rockies to the Midwest are under storm alerts, including a blizzard warning for the Northern Plains, flash flood watch in parts of the South and high wind warning in the Southwest.

ABC News

The storm system will move into the Plains and Mississippi Valley on Friday afternoon, bringing severe storms with damaging winds, hail and tornadoes from the Gulf Coast to Iowa.

Farther north, blizzard conditions will develop late this afternoon and evening in the Northern Plains.

ABC News

The storm system slowly moves east on Saturday with severe weather widespread across the South, including more tornadoes, damaging winds and hail.

To the north, a full-blown blizzard will continue from Nebraska to Minnesota. Icy conditions are possible from Wisconsin to Michigan.

ABC News

By Sunday, the storm continues to march east with severe storms moving into the Southeast and the potential for damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes.

On the northern side, heavy snow will continue from Wisconsin to Michigan, with icy conditions reaching all the way to New England.

The storm system moves into the I-95 corridor on Monday with possible flooding and gusty winds for the major Northeast cities.

ABC News

Snowfall totals will range from 6 to 12 inches from Colorado to Michigan -- with 20 inches possible locally.

ABC News

Ahead of the storm, a major warmup is on the way for Friday and Saturday on the East Coast.

Highs on Friday will be in the upper 70s and low 80s from the Ohio Valley to Washington, D.C. and New York City.