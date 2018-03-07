Mayor says he wishes driver in fatal crash was under arrest

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday the driver who fatally struck two children in Park Slope on Monday should never have been behind the wheel.

Investigators believe the driver, 44-year-old Dorothy Bruns, suffered a seizure, NYPD Chief of Transportation Thomas Chan told reporters Wednesday.

The mayor called it "deeply, deeply troubling" the woman still had a license, which has since been suspended.

"Something is wrong with our laws that we need to fix," de Blasio said. He promised to offer specifics next week.

"I wish she was under arrest right now," the mayor added.

Chan declined to elaborate on Bruns' medical condition, but one witness reported the driver was foaming at the mouth. Investigators are subpoenaing her medical records.

“Any life lost in a traffic fatality is bad but our children are our most valuable treasures in our lives and to lose these two children, we know all New Yorkers feel for this particular family,” Chan said.