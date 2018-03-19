Memorial to be held for veterans home shooting victims

A memorial will be held today for three women killed at a California veterans home on March 9, according to ABC station KGO in San Francisco.

The victims were the Yountville home's executive director Christine Loeber, 48; clinical director Jennifer Golick, 42; and psychologist Jennifer Gonzales Shushereba, 32, who was six months pregnant. They were allegedly killed by Army veteran Albert Wong, 36, who later took his own life.

"[The event] will be a solemn and respectful honoring of the lives and contributions of the three brave women who lost their lives at The Pathway Home; an opportunity for family members, friends, and community to grieve together; and a moment to thank all of those who support our nation's veterans, especially in the area of mental health," the organizers of the event told KGO.

The memorial, which will be held at the Napa Valley Performing Arts Center at Lincoln Theater, is open to the public, and will have dignitaries and therapy dogs onsite.

"Beta and myself, as well as several other service dogs and their companions and handlers will be here at the services Monday night, just in case people need an extra little hug," said Linda Powers, comfort dog handler, to KGO.

Families of at least two of the victims will be in attendance, KGO reported.

Muir Wood Adolescent and Family Services via AP

Golick was a therapist, wife and mother to a 7-year-old daughter, reported KGO.

PsychArmor Institute via AP

Shushereba's husband told KGO his wife would "always be remembered for her unconditional love and incredibly giving heart."

Tom Turner via AP

Loeber dedicated her life to helping veterans heal, reported KGO.

The Pathway Home called the victims "brave" and "accomplished."

"These brave women were accomplished professionals who dedicated their careers to serving our nation's veterans and working closely with those in the greatest need of attention after deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan," said a statement obtained by ABC station KGO in San Francisco. "All of us at The Pathway Home are devastated by today's events. We stand with the families, friends, and colleagues who share in this terrible loss."

Authorities said the suspected gunman had been treated for PTSD at the same veterans home.