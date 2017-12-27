Possible meteor spotted flying over New England

A bright "fireball" streaking through the New England sky had residents talking from Maine to Massachusetts on Tuesday evening.

Residents in the Boston area reported seeing a possible meteor flying through the sky before 6 p.m, according to ABC's Boston affiliate WCVB.

A web camera on Maine’s Mount Agamenticus captured the object in the sky around 5:52 p.m.

"I saw a bright blue flash while I was out shoveling, then a fireball like missile pass over me," a WCVB Facebook user said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the object.

According to the American Meteor Society, a meteor of fireball magnitude is brighter than the planet Venus in the morning or night sky. Several thousand fireballs occur in the Earth’s atmosphere each day. But the vast majority go unnoticed as they appear over oceans and uninhabited regions or are masked by daylight.