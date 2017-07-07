Milwaukee cop jumps into lagoon to save struggling dog

A Milwaukee police officer jumped into a lagoon Wednesday to save a dog that was struggling to stay afloat.

Two officers were helping kids at McGovern Park untangle their fishing gear from the weeds in the lagoon when they heard a splash, the Milwaukee Police Department wrote on Facebook.

When the officers looked to see where the splash came from, they saw movement in the water below a pile of leaves and lily pads, and reached in and pulled the small dog out of the water.

Minutes later, the officers heard another splash, which turned out to be the dog jumping back into the lagoon, police said.

The dog swam out to the middle of the lagoon and was too far from the officers' reach, so they called the Milwaukee Fire Department to bring a boat or a ladder truck, police said. But, while waiting for firefighters, the officers noticed that the dog was struggling amid the thick weeds and muck, and decided to take action.

Officer Joe Spingola jumped into the lagoon and swam toward the dog as it tried to stay afloat, police said. When Spingola reached the pup, he saw that it had been wrapped up in weeds and fishing line.

As Spingola swam back toward the shore, he also had trouble getting through the weeds, police said. Video shows him wading through the water with the dog in tow.

The dog was taken to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission and was identified to be a healthy 8-year-old brown poodle mix, police said. Animal control is searching for the dog's owners, police said.