'Mini-Me' actor in 'Austin Powers' movies dead at 49

The actor famous for playing "Mini-Me" in the "Austin Powers" movies died Saturday.

Verne Troyer, who was 32 inches tall and played the villain in the James Bond spoofs, was 49 years old.

"It is with great sadness and incredibly heavy hearts to write that Verne passed away today," according to a post on Troyer's official Facebook page.

Troyer was described in the post as "an extremely caring individual" who "wanted to make everyone smile, be happy, and laugh."

The actor, who played opposite Mike Meyers in "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" and "Austin Powers in Goldmember" also played the role of a goblin in the cinematic smash film adaptation: "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone."

Despite measuring as one of the shortest men in the world, Troyer had a huge heart, according to the Facebook page.

"Even though his stature was small and his parents often wondered if he’d be able to reach up and open doors on his own in his life, he went on to open more doors for himself and others than anyone could have imagined. He also touched more peoples hearts than he will ever know," the post adds.

"I'm just glad that I've been given the opportunity to be in these films and I think also things have changed a little bit as far as other little people getting other roles," he told ABC News.

Once he gained acclaim for his "Mini-Me" role, Playboy scion Hugh Hefner recruited Troyer to play Mini-Hef and was also later known as "Mini-V" by Hollywood press.

He tried to push beyond getting typecast, and instead aimed to punch beyond his physique.

"It's unfortunate that Hollywood stereotypes, not just little people, but a lot of different people," he said. "If you can, you know, just make a dent in having Hollywood see that we can do other things. That's what I'm trying to do.

"We don't want to be just known as being an elf or a leprechaun or an alien," he added.

Troyer's cause of death remains unknown, but the post on his Facebook page suggests he was baptized and shared his last breath "while surrounded by his family."

"Over the years he’s struggled and won, struggled and won, struggled and fought some more, but unfortunately this time was too much," the post reads.