Missing Florida teen believed to be abducted by 27-year-old man, police say

A Florida teen who has been missing for six days may have been abducted by a 27-year-old man, police said.
The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Miami resident Glenda Agustin-Juarez, who was last seen Nov. 26 and is believed to be with Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, 27. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide missing child alert for Glenda on Friday night.
Investigators believe the two are traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with the Florida tag number 708YLP. Tiu Carreto is wanted for questioning in the teen's abduction, police said.
Glenda is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 120 lbs. She may be "in need of services," police said.
Anyone with information about Glenda's whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department detectives at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.