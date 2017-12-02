Missing Florida teen believed to be abducted by 27-year-old man, police say

A Florida teen who has been missing for six days may have been abducted by a 27-year-old man, police said.

The Miami-Dade Police Department is searching for 16-year-old Miami resident Glenda Agustin-Juarez, who was last seen Nov. 26 and is believed to be with Elmer Helcias Tiu Carreto, 27. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued a statewide missing child alert for Glenda on Friday night.

Investigators believe the two are traveling in a silver 2002 Toyota Celica with the Florida tag number 708YLP. Tiu Carreto is wanted for questioning in the teen's abduction, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department

Glenda is described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing about 120 lbs. She may be "in need of services," police said.

Anyone with information about Glenda's whereabouts is urged to contact Miami-Dade Police Department detectives at 305-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.