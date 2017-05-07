Missing Indiana prison inmate found hiding in the ceiling, officials say

May 7, 2017, 2:56 PM ET
PHOTO: Orville Morris is pictured on May 6, 2017 at the Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Ind.Indiana Department of Corrections
Orville Morris is pictured on May 6, 2017 at the Westville Correctional Facility in Westville, Ind.

An Indiana inmate who had been declared missing on Friday was found Sunday morning hiding inside of a jail ceiling, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Orville Morris, an inmate at the Westville Correctional Facility in La Porte County, Indiana, "crawled up into some of the mechanical systems in the ceiling" above a pallet shop where he worked, corrections officials said.

He was discovered Sunday morning after the facility's staff heard a noise in the ceiling, officials said. They found Morris hiding on a ledge along the building’s industrial heating and ventilation ducts.

“I give up. I give up,” Morris said upon being found, the corrections department statement said.

Morris is being questioned by the facility’s corrections officers and will be placed in a high-security, restrictive housing unit.