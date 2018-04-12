Mom of 26-year-old found dismembered in park tells unknown killer: 'You will be dealt with for your sins'

Apr 12, 2018, 9:43 AM ET
PHOTO: An undated photo of Brandy Odom, 26, who has been found dead in Brooklyn, N.Y.PlayNYPD
The grieving mother of a 26-year-old woman found dismembered in a Brooklyn park this week is speaking out, telling the unknown killer, "You will be dealt with for your sins."

Brandy Odom’s torso was found in Canarsie Park Monday night, a police source said, while her arms and legs were later found Tuesday in the area.

PHOTO: A woman was found dismembered in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn, New York.ABC
PHOTO: A woman was found dismembered in Canarsie Park in Brooklyn, New York.ABC
Authorities are working to determine the motive, the source said.

"Everybody loved her," the 26-year-old's mother, Nicole Odom, told ABC station WABC in New York. "I can't even see how one person would want to do this to her."

PHOTO: An undated photo of Brandy Odom, 26, who has been found dead in Brooklyn, N.Y.NYPD
She continued, "I can just imagine what kind of pain she probably could have been going through with such a vicious act."

Nicole Odom said she last saw Brandy -- who was living with a roommate in Queens -- about a month ago when the 26-year-old scored an interview to become a school safety officer.

PHOTO: An undated photo of Brandy Odom, 26, who has been found dead in Brooklyn, N.Y.NYPD
Motive sought after dog-walking resident discovers dismembered body in NYC park

The distraught mother said she learned of the gruesome discovery while watching the news.

"Whoever did this to my daughter -- I might not know who did it, the police might not know who did it, but the great God up above knows who did it," Nicole Odom said. "And you will be dealt with for your sins that you caused."

PHOTO: Police investigating the gruesome discovery of a dismembered woman in a Brooklyn park, April 10, 2018.ABC
PHOTO: Police investigate the gruesome discovery of a dismembered woman in a Brooklyn park, April 10, 2018, in New York City.ABC
A reward up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment of anyone responsible for her death, the NYPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-577-8477.

