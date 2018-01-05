Dramatic dashcam video shows a murder suspect flip his car while trying to evade police on a Virginia interstate Dec. 28.

According to Virginia State Police, they were looking for a man driving an SUV who was wanted in connection to a murder. Police said the man allegedly shot and killed a woman in Stafford County, Virginia, before fleeing the scene in the SUV.

Virginia State Police

A state trooper and a local deputy noticed the SUV on Interstate 95 and tried to pull the man over, ABC affiliate WJLA said. However, when the man pulled over, authorities say he got out of the SUV and shot at them. Virginia State Police say one of the bullets hit the trooper's car windshield. No officers were injured during the incident.

Officials said the man got back into the SUV and drove off. Authorities were able to pursue him and caught the moment the man crashed the SUV on dashcam.

Virginia State Police

The SUV overturned, and the suspect suffered serious injuries. The suspect was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment. It's unclear what condition the man is in now.