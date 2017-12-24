Northeast, Northwest looking at likelihood of white Christmas

Dec 24, 2017, 6:19 AM ET
Burton, Ohio, outside Cleveland, is looking at a white Christmas after a couple inches of snow fell on Saturday.PlayInstagram/Jessica Johnson
WATCH Hazardous icy and snowy conditions for Christmas Eve

After a mix of rain, snow and ice on Saturday, the Midwest and Northeast are looking forward to a white Christmas. Major cities in the Northwest will also potentially see snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Because of the two storms, more than a two dozen states have winter weather alerts from Oregon to Massachusetts.

The first storm already hit the Rockies very hard Saturday, with major delays and interstate closures. In Colorado, I-70 west of Denver had to be shut down in both directions due to whiteout conditions and visibility of only 5 feet. Blizzard conditions were also reported in Wyoming yesterday.

The storm system is on the move Sunday and will bring snow from St. Louis to Chicago by mid- to late-morning.

The snow will begin falling in the Midwest during the midday on Sunday.ABC News
If you are attending midnight mass, snow will be moving into the Northeast -- from Pennsylvania to New York and into southern New England -- and roads will be dangerous and snow-covered. Major cities such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City will see cold rain and wet roads.

The storm will move into Pennsylvania and western New York overnight into Christmas morning.ABC News
On Christmas morning, the storm system redevelops off the Northeast coast and will begin to change any rain in major cities to snow from New York City to Boston. There will not be much snow in the five boroughs of New York City, but just north into the Hudson Valley and into Connecticut several inches of snow could accumulate. The city of Boston will also not see much snow accumulation, but just northwest of the city several inches could pile up.

The storm will bring snow to much of the Northeast on Christmas morning.ABC News
Snowfall totals from the Midwest into the Northeast for Sunday and Monday will be widespread.

Northern New England is looking at up to a foot of snow from the Christmas storm with more modest totals throughout Ohio, Pennsylvania and inland New York and Connecticut.ABC News
Pacific Northwest snow

Another storm will be moving into the Northwest on Sunday morning and into the afternoon, bringing the possibility of a rare white Christmas for usually mild cities like Seattle and Portland. A winter weather advisory has been issued for the city of Portland, Oregon, due to the ice and snow forecast.

Portland could see up to 2 inches of snow and a dusting could fall in Seattle.

A dusting of snow is possible in Seattle, with more snow likely in southeast Washington and Idaho.ABC News
Wind chill follows

In addition to all the snow, bitter cold will move into the lower 48 states starting Christmas Day and will last through most of the following week.

Wind chills on Christmas morning for the central U.S. and some areas in the northern Great Plains could approach minus-40 degrees. A wind chill watch has been issued because of these extreme conditions. The National Weather Service is warning that this type of cold air could bring frostbite to your skin in as little as 30 minutes if you have exposed skin.

Wind chills on Christmas morning from the Midwest and south to Texas will be well below normal.ABC News
The day after Christmas this brutal cold will move into the Northeast with wind chills dipping below zero in New England and single digits and teens forecast for the I-95 corridor from Washington, D.C. to Boston.

Wind chill readings will be in the 20s in the Southeast and the teens and single digits in the Northeast on Tuesday.ABC News
