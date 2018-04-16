Northeast pummeled by rough rain as Southeast recovers from devastating tornadoes

Apr 16, 2018, 4:25 PM ET
PHOTO: Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., April 16, 2018. PlayMary Schwalm/AP
Gusty winds, lightning and rain pummeled the Northeast this morning, bringing flash flood warnings to New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

The storm toppled trees and power lines in the New York City area, reported ABC station WABC in New York.

One subway station resembled a waterfall.

PHOTO: Flooding in Jane Lew, W.V., April 16, 2018. Rando Wilfong
The rain stretched as north as New England, bringing an especially rough day to Boston Marathon runners. As the race began in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, this morning, the temperature was a chilly 40 degrees with a wind chill of 29 degrees, and wind gusts reached 30 mph.

Boston Marathon runners brave brutal cold, wind and rain

Before the spring storm hit the Northeast, it first brought deadly tornadoes, and severe winds and serious damage to areas including Arkansas, Louisiana, North Carolina and Virginia.

Since Friday there have been 36 reported tornadoes across 10 states.

PHOTO: Debris surrounds storm-damaged homes, April 16, 2018, in Elon, Va.Jay Westcott/The News & Advance via AP
PHOTO: Ryan Polaski sorts through debris of his father-in-laws house after severe weather, April 16, 2018 in Elon, Va. Jay Westcott/AP
In hard-hit Greensboro, North Carolina, Mayor Nancy Vaughan compared the city to "a war zone.”

“We have to remember that people are living in these conditions,” Vaughan said. “Today, everybody is grateful just to be alive.”

PHOTO: A tree cleaves the house on Oak Grove Avenue the day after a tornado hit, killing one person and leaving devastation throughout eastern portion of the city, April 16, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C. Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record via AP
PHOTO: An aerial view of significant damage to a home in Greensboro, N.C.,April 16, 2018.Travis Long/The News & Observer/AP
PHOTO: An aerial view of significant damage to W.M. Hampton Elementary School in Greensboro, N.C., April 16, 2018. Travis Long/AP
PHOTO: An aerial view of significant damage to homes in Greensboro, N.C., April 16, 2018. Travis Long/The News and Observer via AP
Over 30,000 people were without power across North Carolina this afternoon.

PHOTO: Damage lines Phillips Avenue the day after a tornado hit, leaving devastation throughout the eastern portion of the city, April 16, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C. Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record via AP
PHOTO: David Oldham, on Oak Grove Avenue, stands amid wreckage the day after a tornado sent a tree crashing into his house, April 16, 2018, in Greensboro, N.C.Joseph Rodriguez/News & Record via AP
Next up for the upper Midwest is another blast of spring snow.

The snow is forecast to reach the Dakotas early Wednesday morning and move into southern Minnesota and northern Iowa by late morning or early afternoon. The snow will then push east into Wisconsin by Wednesday evening

As much as 5 to 8 inches of snow may fall.

