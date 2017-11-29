Northwest expects multiple rounds of rain, snow over next few days

As much as a foot of snow fell in the mountains of Washington on Tuesday as a stormy weather pattern continued in the Northwest.

About 8 to 12 inches of snow fell along I-90 in the mountain passes of Washington, significantly slowing down the traffic.

The storm system is now moving out of the Pacific Northwest with snow and wind moving into the northern Rockies and the northern plains! With the dry winds, the fire danger is high in the northern plains, causing the National Weather Service to issue red flag warnings for parts of South Dakota and Minnesota.

The Pacific Northwest is getting a small break from the stormy pattern Wednesday, but not for long. A new storm system is moving into the area on Thursday with more mountain snow, gusty winds and valley rain.

Yet another storm will be moving into the Northwest on Saturday, with more mountain snow and lower elevation rain in the forecast.

All told, from Thursday through Saturday, some areas could see more than 3 inches of rain in western Washington and an additional 1 to 2 feet of snow in the mountains.

Unseasonable warmth

Some unusual November heat moves into the I-95 corridor on Wednesday, with temperatures near 60 degrees from Washington, D.C. to New York City. Temperatures will be in the 50s in Boston, about 10 degrees above normal.

The mild weather continues into the weekend for most of the eastern U.S. from Chicago to New York City, where highs will reach the 50s this weekend.

But don’t get too excited, because this unseasonably mild weather will not last. Looking into the long-range forecast, computer models are hinting at a much colder pattern for the end of next week and into the following weekend.