Dramatic video shows the horror of a mangled school bus and the chaos of trying to help trapped children in the immediate aftermath of the deadly terror attack in lower Manhattan Tuesday.

The attack began shortly after 3 p.m. when a truck driver started mowing down cyclists and pedestrians on a bike path. The suspect drove for about a mile before crashing into a school bus near Stuyvesant High School. The suspect was then shot and injured by a police officer, ending the threat. The attack killed eight and wounded 12.

Sebastian Sobczak, who filmed this dramatic video, told ABC News via text today, "This footage starts right after I flagged down the cops at Stuyvesant High School that there was a shooting at the intersection. They asked me for the description and then ran toward him, at which point there was rapid gunfire."

Sobczak then started filming as he tried to help the bus driver on the left side of the bus. Sobczak said the "selfless" bus driver "was consoling the poor kid whose head shattered the window. And [the] bus driver again was in [the] line of fire and didn't care. Hero."

At that point, Sobczak didn't know the right side of the school bus was completely mangled.

"I turn around and see to my horror that the entire side is crushed in and a little girl in the wheel well," he said. "I didn't know what to do or how to get into the bus."

Mark Lennihan/AP

Bebeto Matthews/AP

Police officers immediately came over, he said, and ushered him away.

Sobczak told ABC News he sent his video to parents to find out if anyone had children on that bus. He said a parent of a girl trapped on the crushed side of the bus contacted him.

Two children on the bus suffered injuries. One, a 17-year-old boy, miraculously returned to school the next day “because he was working on 100 percent perfect attendance," New York City Schools Chancellor Carmen Fariña said. A 14-year-old girl on the bus suffered a fractured hip, internal bleeding and a laceration to the liver. Two adults on the bus were also injured.

Sobczak told ABC News today of the harrowing experience, "I'm still in shock and haven't slept much."

The man accused of plowing into the victims, 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, allegedly was inspired by ISIS videos he watched on his cellphone, according to the criminal complaint against him. Saipov was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles.