Oregon police searching for girl who vanished from train station

Police in Oregon are searching for a 9-year-old girl, who was last seen Monday night leaving train station with a couple and another child.

Elisa Salmeron was last near around 9:30 p.m. Monday near her home in Gresham, according to the Gresham Police Department. She was described as Native American, last seen wearing a purple jacket, a T-shirt that says "free hugs" and white pajama bottoms with candy cane hearts, police said.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play in Salmeron's disappearance, but they are concerned for her safety due to her age and the time of day when she went missing, they said.

The girl's family told ABC Portland affiliate KATU that she went missing after she went to take out the trash. She was seen on surveillance cameras at a nearby train station with a suitcase, KATU reported.

Breaking: new images of missing girl seen at 162nd/Burnside Max stop. Last seen 148th/Burnside walking west with couple.

Salmeron left the station with a pair of young adults and another child, KATU reported. Her family said they do not recognize the people she was with and that the suitcase she was carrying was not hers.