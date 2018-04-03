Pair of thieves nab more than $50K in jewelry and rare coins

Police are searching for a pair of thieves who robbed a store of jewelry and rare coins.

Surveillance video shows a man and a woman using a crowbar to smash a display case at Estate Coin and Jewelry Galleria in Sarasota, Florida, filling two backpacks with the expensive merchandise.

Sarasota detectives believe the thieves stole between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of merchandise.

Employees at an adjacent store told detectives that a couple came into their store earlier in the day and began asking unusual questions.

Video from that store shows the female entering had a long braid. In video of the robbery, one of the thieves can also be seen with a long braid.

Detectives are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.