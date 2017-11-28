Parents of missing Florida teen plead for information on daughter's whereabouts

The mother of a 17-year-old Florida girl who disappeared two days ago made a tearful plea to her daughter on Monday night.

"Let somebody know that you're safe," Scarlet Frisina, mother of missing teen Caitlyn Frisina, told ABC affiliate WTLV, choking back tears. "We miss you, pumpkin, and we love you, and we want to hear from you."

The teen "is believed to have left her home of her own accord, leaving her phone which she fully erased," and may be in the presence of 27-year-old Rian Rodriguez, the Columbia County Sheriff's office said in a Facebook post on Sunday. Rodriguez is a former high school soccer coach, WTLV reported.

The sheriff's office said Caitlyn made a $200 ATM withdrawal in St. Marys, Georgia, on Sunday and asked anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.