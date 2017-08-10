A detective testifying in a Pennsylvania courtroom Thursday regarding the death of Penn State student Tim Piazza said some surveillance footage from the Beta Theta Pi house appears to have been deleted.

During questioning at the preliminary hearing, State College Police Detective David Scicchitano testified that authorities recovered a surveillance camera from the basement of the fraternity house, but all footage prior to Feb. 6, two days after Piazza's death, had vanished.

Scicchitano said one of the 18 fraternity members already facing charges in connection to Piazza's death earlier this year may have deleted the video.

Piazza, a sophomore at Penn State, died on Feb. 4 after falling down the stairs at the Beta Theta Pi house during a pledge ceremony on the night of Feb. 2.

ABC News' Gregory Croft and Stephanie Gomulka contributed to this report.