3 people pinned in car under burning dump truck

Video shot by a passerby on Monday showed several witnesses trying to help three people trapped in a car under a burning dump truck on a California freeway.

The large truck crashed into the car on Interstate 405 in California near the Sepulveda Pass, according to ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV.

Of the three people injured, one was listed in fair condition and two were critical. Bystanders helped rescue at least one of the people trapped in the car, according to KABC.

The accident occurred around 3 p.m. as the truck was traveling northbound and went over the divider into southbound traffic.

Authorities are investigating the accident.

