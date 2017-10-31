PHOTOS: Deadly terror attack in New York City

Oct 31, 2017, 6:47 PM ET
Authorities stand near a damaged Home Depot truck after a motorist drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center memorial, striking and killing several people, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York.

A truck plowed into pedestrians and cyclists on bike path in New York City Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring several others. Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident a “cowardly act or terror” but said there was no evidence of a wider, ongoing threat.

Parents pick up their children from P.S./I.S.-89 school after a shooting incident in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017.

Investigators inspect a truck following an incident in New York City, Oct. 31, 2017. Several people were killed and numerous others injured in New York when a suspect plowed a vehicle into a bike and pedestrian path in Lower Manhattan.

The rental truck crossed from a busy street in lower Manhattan into the bike path and came to a stop after hitting several people and crashing into a pole, officials said. The driver then fled on foot before being stopped by an officer who shot him.

A damaged school bus at the scene where a truck drove into a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

People watch as police officers secure an area following a shooting incident in New York, Oct. 31, 2017.

Sources said the suspect is reported to have screamed “Allah Akbar” after he fled the vehicle. The crash is being investigated as a terrorist incident.

Bikes lie at the scene where multiple people were injured after a truck plowed through a bike path, Oct. 31, 2017, in New York City.

A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining injury on a bike path in lower Manhattan in New York, NY, Oct. 31, 2017.

Officials announced they would still hold the annual Halloween parade in the West Village, which is near the scene of the crime, though with an increased police presence.

New York City Police Officers respond to a report of gunfire along West Street near the pedestrian bridge at Stuyvesant High School in lower Manhattan in New York, Oct. 31, 2017.

Police officers secure an area following a shooting incident in New York, Oct. 31, 2017.

