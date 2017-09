This Aug. 2017 photo provided by Jirayut New Latthivongskorn shows a portrait of Jirayut New Latthivongskorn who is a fourth-year medical student at the University of California, San Francisco. Latthivongskorn was brought to the United States from Thailand when he was nine years old. He is one of six California plaintiffs suing the Trump administration over its decision to end a program that protects them from deportation. (Jirayut New Latthivongskorn via AP)