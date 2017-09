The children of newly-arrived Rohingya Muslim Syed Noor sleep inside their uncle's shelter in the Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. On Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, the United Nations' International Organization for Migration says more than 500,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since Aug. 25, the start of a military crackdown triggered by a coordinated militant assault on 30 police posts and an army base in northern Rakhine state, where many Rohingya live. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)