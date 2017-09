In this Dec. 24, 2015 photo, an overflow crowd prays outside of the Southern Cathedral, an officially-sanctioned Catholic church in Beijing, during a Christmas Eve mass. The Vatican's efforts to heal a decades-long rift with China appear to have stalled, with each side still unwilling to accept controversial bishops appointed by the other. In recent months, Beijing has appeared to take a harder line toward believers, and has ordered the country’s estimated 12 million Catholics to shun foreign influence and to “Sinosize” their Church. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)