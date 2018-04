This February 2016 photo provided by team wrestling coach Ray Castellanos, shows high school wrestler Jeremy Sanchez competing at the 113 lb. finals in the California Interscholastic Federation championship in Santa Ana, Calif. Sanchez, 17, was found dead Wednesday afternoon, April 18, 2018, in a riverbed in South El Monte, about 13 miles (20 kilometers) from downtown Los Angeles, investigators said. (Ray Castellanos via AP)