FILE - This May 7, 2015, file photo from a remote camera provided by the National Park Service shows an adult male mountain lion known as P-41. Authorities say the mountain lion that managed to cross a Southern California freeway and make its home in the mountains north of Los Angeles had rat poison in his system when he was found dead in Oct. 2017. The Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area announced Tuesday, Dec. 19, that P-41 had six compounds of a rodenticide in his system, although it's unclear if that caused his death. (National Park Service via AP)