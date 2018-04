FILE - In this May 21, 2015, file photo, workers prepare an oil containment boom at Refugio State Beach, north of Goleta, Calif., two days after a ruptured pipeline created the largest coastal oil spill in California in 25 years. A Texas company that owns an oil pipeline that spilled 140,000 gallons of crude along the Santa Barbara coast faces a criminal trial three years after the disaster. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)