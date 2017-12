FILE - In this April 21, 2017 file photo, abalone divers brave Pacific Ocean surf as they hunt for the shellfish at low tide in Fort Ross, Calif. California wildlife officials have voted to cancel the 2018 abalone fishing season due to concerns about mass starvation among the mollusks along Sonoma and Mendocino coasts. The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reports the state Fish and Game Commission voted 4-0 Thursday, Dec. 7 during a public meeting in San Diego. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)