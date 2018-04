FILE - In this April 21, 2017, file photo, a leaflet is seen stapled to a message board near Sproul Hall on the University of California at Berkeley in Berkeley, Calif. A federal judge is allowing a free speech lawsuit against officials at the University of California, Berkeley to move forward although she says there is no evidence the school discriminated against campus speakers based on their conservative views. U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney ruled on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, that the Berkeley College Republicans and Young America's Foundation could challenge alleged university restrictions on "high-profile" speakers and a $9,000 fee the school charged to host conservative commentator Ben Shapiro. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)