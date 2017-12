FILE - In this April 28, 2015, file photo, students wait outside Everest College in Industry, Calif., hoping to get their transcriptions and information on loan forgiveness and transferring credits to other schools. California's attorney general is suing the Trump administration, saying the federal Department of Education is refusing to process debt relief claims from tens of thousands of students who had federal loans to attend Corinthian Colleges. (AP Photo/Christine Armario, File)