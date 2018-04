FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2016, file photo a condemned inmate is led out of his east block cell on death row at San Quentin State Prison, in San Quentin, Calif. The Los Angeles Times and other news media organizations sued over California's new execution rules Wednesday, April 11, 2018, saying they would bar journalists from fully reporting on the lethal injection procedure. The lawsuit is the latest challenge as the state seeks to resume executions for the first time since 2006. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)